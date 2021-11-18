Shels overlooked as McCarthy, Duggan and Murphy nominated for Player of the Year

GALWAY’S SAVANNAH MCCARTHY, Peamount’s Karen Duggan and Wexford Youths’ Kylie Murphy have been nominated for the Women’s National League Player of the Year award for 2021, while league champions Shelbourne have been left without a nominee.

Shels’ Jessie Stapleton is up for Young Player of the Year, however, along with Wexford duo Ellen Molloy and Aoibheann Clancy.

The winners will be unveiled on 1 December.

CONFIRMED | 2021 #WNL Awards 🏆



Nominees for the @sseairtricity #WNL Player of the Year are...



🟣 Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC)



🟣 Karen Duggan (Peamount United)



🟣 Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)



*Winner to be revealed on December 1st pic.twitter.com/DAj6nlceMT — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) November 18, 2021

Noel King’s Shels won the league title on a dramatic final day of action and King, whose side can complete the double with victory over Wexford in Sunday’s FAI Cup final in Tallaght, has been nominated for the top manager gong. So too have Graham Kelly of DLR Waves and Peamount’s James O’Callaghan.

A Team of the Year will be selected on 1 December while there will also be awards given for Golden Boot, Golden Gloves, U19 Player of the Year and U17 Player of the Year.