Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Shels overlooked as McCarthy, Duggan and Murphy nominated for Player of the Year

The champions’ manager Noel King is nominated for Manager of the Year, however, as is Jessie Stapleton for Young Player of the Year.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 4:16 PM
Wexford Youths' Kylie Murphy.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
GALWAY’S SAVANNAH MCCARTHY, Peamount’s Karen Duggan and Wexford Youths’ Kylie Murphy have been nominated for the Women’s National League Player of the Year award for 2021, while league champions Shelbourne have been left without a nominee.

Shels’ Jessie Stapleton is up for Young Player of the Year, however, along with Wexford duo Ellen Molloy and Aoibheann Clancy.

The winners will be unveiled on 1 December.

Noel King’s Shels won the league title on a dramatic final day of action and King, whose side can complete the double with victory over Wexford in Sunday’s FAI Cup final in Tallaght, has been nominated for the top manager gong. So too have Graham Kelly of DLR Waves and Peamount’s James O’Callaghan.

A Team of the Year will be selected on 1 December while there will also be awards given for Golden Boot, Golden Gloves, U19 Player of the Year and U17 Player of the Year.

