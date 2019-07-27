This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wolves complete loan signing of Real Madrid defender

Jesus Vallejo heads to the Premier League after being restricted to just seven appearances last season.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,383 Views 1 Comment
Jesus Vallejo at Real Madrid.
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HAVE secured the signing of Real Madrid centre-back Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan deal.

The Spaniard moved to Madrid from Real Zaragoza in 2015 but has struggled to establish himself in the first-team, making just seven appearances in all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign.

Vallejo previously spent time on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2016-17 season and will now get the chance to test himself in the Premier League with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The 22-year-old becomes Wolves’ third signing of the summer after they signed both Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker permanently following successful loan spells with the club.

The centre-back adds to Espirito Santo’s options in defence and he’ll compete with the likes of captain Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett for a starting berth.

Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season and conceded 46 goals — a better defensive record than both Manchester United and Arsenal, who finished above them.

They are also hoping to qualify for the Europa League group stages, with their qualifying campaign beginning with a 2-0 win over Crusaders in the second qualifying round on Thursday.

