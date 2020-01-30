This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 January, 2020
Wolves pay big money for highly rated Portuguese winger

Daniel Podence has joined the club from Olympiakos for a reported €20 million fee.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 12:43 PM
43 minutes ago 2,182 Views 4 Comments
Daniel Podence (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Daniel Podence (file pic).
Daniel Podence (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HIGHLY RATED WINGER Daniel Podence has joined Wolves from Olympiakos, the English club have announced.

The 24-year-old is the latest Portuguese recruit from boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and joins for a reported fee of €20 million.

Podence could be involved in Wolves’ clash with Man United on Saturday, pending international clearance. 

Speaking about his move, the player told the club’s website: “I’m very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true.

“Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I’ll get to meet former teammates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here.”

Podence added that the significant Portuguese contingent at Molineux helped convince him to join the club.

 ”Of course, I spoke with Rui (Patricio), but I also know Ruben (Neves), (Diogo) Jota and (Joao) Moutinho very well.

“I think that’s going to be a big help for me to adapt to English football, which is challenging. It’s really good to have well-known faces around.”

Additional reporting by AFP

Paul Fennessy
