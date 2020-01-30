Wolves pay big money for highly rated Portuguese winger

HIGHLY RATED WINGER Daniel Podence has joined Wolves from Olympiakos, the English club have announced.

The 24-year-old is the latest Portuguese recruit from boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and joins for a reported fee of €20 million.

Podence could be involved in Wolves’ clash with Man United on Saturday, pending international clearance.

Speaking about his move, the player told the club’s website: “I’m very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true.

“Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I’ll get to meet former teammates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here.”

Podence added that the significant Portuguese contingent at Molineux helped convince him to join the club.

”Of course, I spoke with Rui (Patricio), but I also know Ruben (Neves), (Diogo) Jota and (Joao) Moutinho very well.

“I think that’s going to be a big help for me to adapt to English football, which is challenging. It’s really good to have well-known faces around.”

Additional reporting by AFP

