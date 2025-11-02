Wolves latest club to sack manager as Vitor Pereira is shown the door

WOLVES HAVE SACKED Vitor Pereira weeks after he signed a new long-term contract, according to reports.

Pereira took over from Gary O’Neil last December and guided the Molineux club away from the relegation zone with a notable double achieved over Manchester United.

A 16th-placed finish was followed by the departure of Matheus Cunha this summer to Manchester United, but despite a poor start to the new campaign, Pereira put pen-to-paper on a new deal on September 16.

However, it failed to translate into improved results and Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Fulham extended Wolves’ winless start to the Premier League season to 10 matches.

It occurred a week after Pereira and players had clashed with Wolves fans at Molineux following a 3-2 home loss to Burnley.

This latest defeat at Fulham, which Pereira described as the worst performance of his tenure, appears to have sparked Wolves’ owners into action.

Wolves lie bottom of the Premier League table on two points.