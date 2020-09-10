This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 10 September 2020
Wolves seal deal for second Porto player in four days

20-year-old midfielder Vitinha arrives on a season-long loan from the Portuguese club with an option to buy.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,685 Views 1 Comment
Vitinha (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Vitinha (file pic).
Vitinha (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WOLVES HAVE signed a second player from Porto in the space of four days following the arrival of Vitinha.

Having smashed their club transfer record to sign Fabio Silva on Saturday, the club have taken 20-year-old midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from the Portuguese club with an option to buy.

The Portugal U21 international was handed his debut for Porto last season and made eight appearances, including two alongside Silva, as the club won both the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi told the club’s official website: “Vitinha is a crucial signing and an integral component in our recruitment plan for this summer.

“He is an exciting and special young talent, with an abundance of technique and creativity, who can provide a fresh option this season.

“Vitinha’s signing demonstrates our ambition and strategy to further evolve our first team and continue to progress on the pitch.”

Press Association

