Thursday 31 March 2022
Hegerberg opens scoring for Lyon as they set up PSG semi-final clash

Champions League semi-final dates now set as Juventus crash out to French side.

By AFP Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 10:38 PM
Ada Hegerberg celebrates her goal.
Image: Romain Biard/Dppi
Image: Romain Biard/Dppi

FORMER WOMEN’S WORLD footballer of the year Ada Hegerberg scored one of the goals that gave Lyon a 3-1 win over Juventus and a Champions League semi-final clash against French rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Norwegian star Hegerberg opened the scoring on 33 minutes, tucking away a cross from the left by Selma Bacha.

That made the quarter-final tie 2-2 on aggregate after the Italians had edged the first leg 2-1.

Two minutes later, seven-time champions Lyon were ahead on the night and in the tie thanks to Melvine Malard who headed home a cross delivered by American international Lindsay Horan.

Another American, Catarino Macario added the third after 63 minutes before Andrea Staskova grabbed a late consolation for Juventus.

uefa-champions-league-women-football-match-olympique-lyonnais-lyon-vs-juventus-fc-decines-charpieu-near-lyon-france Hegerberg heads home at the back post. Source: Romain Biard/Dppi

Earlier, former Arsenal player Jill Roord scored as Wolfsburg defeated the London side 2-0 to set-up a semi-final clash with holders Barcelona.

On Wednesday, a world record crowd for a women’s football match of 91,553 saw Barcelona cruise into the semi-finals by thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to seal an 8-3 win on aggregate.

Paris Saint-Germain needed extra-time to secure a 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

© Agence France-Presse

AFP

