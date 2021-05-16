BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 16 May 2021
Advertisement

Chelsea thrashed by brilliant Barcelona in Women’s Champions League final

Emma Hayes’ side were outclassed and 4-0 down at half-time in Gothenburg.

By Press Association Sunday 16 May 2021, 10:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,857 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5439203
Barcelona's players celebrate their emphatic European success.
Image: PA
Barcelona's players celebrate their emphatic European success.
Barcelona's players celebrate their emphatic European success.
Image: PA

CHELSEA’S BID TO win the Women’s Champions League for the first time in the club’s history ended in misery following a 4-0 defeat by Barcelona in Sunday’s final.

Emma Hayes’ Blues became the first English side to reach the European showpiece since Arsenal won the competition 14 years ago.

But her side were totally outclassed by a ruthless Barcelona team who avenged their 4-1 final defeat to Lyon in 2019 to claim their own maiden Champions League title.

Chelsea’s Melanie Leupolz put through her own net after just 33 seconds in Gothenburg before Alexia Putellas doubled Barcelona’s advantage from the penalty spot 14 minutes later.

Aitana Bonmati added a third after 20 minutes, with Caroline Graham Hansen tapping home a fourth for the Spanish side nine minutes before the interval as the match was all but wrapped up before half-time.

Hayes kept faith with the same players that beat Bayern Munich 4-1 in the second leg of their semi-final clash earlier this month.

But Chelsea were left facing a mountain to climb inside the opening minute following a blistering start by their opponents. 

Lieke Martens’ spectacular effort rattled the crossbar with just 25 seconds gone and when the Blues failed to clear their lines the ball struck Leupolz and looped in over Ann-Katrin Berger’s head.

Chelsea appeared overawed by the occasion and almost conceded again moments later when Jenni Hermoso dragged her shot wide.

In a chaotic opening to the final, the Blues could have drawn level with Pernille Harder wasting two promising opportunities.

And they were made to rue the missed openings when Hermoso was blocked off in the box and referee Riem Hussein pointed to the spot.

Putellas sent Berger the wrong way to score her side’s second and it was to get even worse for the Londoners six minutes later when Barcelona struck again.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Martens’ pass found Hermoso who played in Bonmati to score past a helpless Berger.

In 2019, Barcelona conceded four times inside 30 minutes on their way to a humbling 4-1 final defeat. But on Sunday, it was their turn to score four times in the opening period.

After 36 minutes, Martens raced into the box, keeping Niamh Charles at bay before pulling the ball back for Graham Hansen who made no mistake for Barcelona’s fourth, and ultimately final blow.

Hayes’ side emerged for the second half displaying a resolute determination but despite seeing plenty of the ball they were unable to find a consolation on a sobering evening.

The defeat ends Chelsea’s quadruple bid, a week after they sealed the Women’s Super League title with a 5-0 victory over Reading.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie