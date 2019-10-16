This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three Irish stars enjoyed Women's Champions League last-16 victories tonight

Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn of Arsenal plus Glasgow City’s Clare Shine helped their teams to important away wins in Europe.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 9:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,393 Views No Comments
Katie McCabe of Arsenal passes the ball during tonight's UEFA Women's Champions League football match.
Image: Daniela Porcelli
Katie McCabe of Arsenal passes the ball during tonight's UEFA Women's Champions League football match.
Katie McCabe of Arsenal passes the ball during tonight's UEFA Women's Champions League football match.
Image: Daniela Porcelli

IT WAS A decent night for Ireland as three players enjoyed victories in the last-16 first-leg of Women’s Champions League action. 

There were valuable away wins for Arsenal and Glasgow City, while Manchester City were held to a home draw in tonight’s European action. 

Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland had to be content with places on the bench as Man City conceded a late goal in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid. 

Janine Beckie put City in front after 13 minutes.

But Charlyn Corral brought the Spanish side level nine minutes from time after finishing a fantastic team goal.

Arsenal enjoyed an impressive 5-2 away win over Slavia Prague as Dutch star Vivianne Miedema grabbed four goals.

Ireland’s Katie McCabe played 66 minutes for the Gunners while her international team-mate Louise Quinn was introduced for the final half-hour or so.

The London club’s skipper Kim Little bagged their fifth goal from the penalty spot before the hosts pulled back two goals late on through Katerina Svitkova and Mia Persson.

Clare Shine’s Glasgow City went a long way to securing their spot in the quarter-finals after a 2-0 victory over Brondby in Copenhagen. 

Sam Kerr and an own goal from Danish goalkeeper Katrine Abel handed the Scottish side the win.

The42 Team

