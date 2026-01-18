O’Sullivan, Liverpool’s new number six who reportedly signed for a club-record fee of €350,000, played 72 minutes before making way for Kirsty Maclean.
O'Sullivan scores six minutes into Liverpool debut in Women's FA Cup
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfield maestro Denise O’Sullivan scored just six minutes into her debut for Liverpool in Women’s FA Cup this afternoon.
O’Sullivan’s move from North Carolina Courage was confirmed last night, and having gone straight into the XI, she broke the deadlock in the Reds’ 6-0 fourth-round win at London Bees.
The Corkonian turned in Alejandra Bernabé’s cross at the front post to send the WSL strugglers on their way against fourth-tier London Bees at The Hive.
The game was not televised or live-streamed.
There were no major FA Cup upsets across the weekend, as WSL powerhouses Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United all secured safe passage.
Katie McCabe played the full game as Arsenal beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Meadow Park this afternoon, with Champions League final hero Stina Blackstenius and captain Kim Little bagging the goals. Anna Patten also went the distance for Villa.
Several other Irish players featured across the weekend: Kelly Brady made her Crystal Palace debut in their 5-0 defeat to Chelsea yesterday, while another former Athlone Town (and Shamrock Rovers) star Jess Hennessy played the full game as her third-tier Bournemouth side fell to a 6-0 loss to Manchester City. Hennessy did end up with the jersey of England back-to-back Euros winner Alex Greenwood.
The fifth-round draw takes place tomorrow evening at 7pm on the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, TNT Sports and Channel 4 Sport YouTube channels.
Today’s Women’s FA Cup results
Played Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Irish Eye Wrap