New champions await as Rovers, Athlone, Treaty and Bohs progress in FAI Cup

Results – 2025 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup quarter-finals

Shelbourne 1-2 Shamrock Rovers (played Friday)

DLR Waves 0-2 Treaty United

Peamount United 0-1 Athlone Town

Newbridge Town 1-7 Bohemians

*******

AFTER SHAMROCK ROVERS dethroned Shelbourne last night, Athlone Town, Treaty United and Bohemians joined them in the semi-finals of the 2025 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup this evening.

Every side won on the road to secure their position in Tuesday’s last four draw.

Athlone Town edged Peamount United 1-0 at Greenogue Park. Aoife O’Connor’s 33rd minute stunner proved the difference as the reigning league champions prevailed in the cup.

Goal | Aoife O'Connor puts Athlone Town in front against Peamount United 👏 pic.twitter.com/0wzhF7acnJ — FAIreland (@FAIreland) August 16, 2025

The Midlanders, who are enjoying a magical Champions League run, have featured in the last three deciders, winning in 2023.

Treaty United beat DLR Waves 2-0 at the UCD Bowl. Madelyn Robbins broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, before another excellent goal from Isabella Flocchini as the clock struck 66 minutes sealed the Limerick side’s progression.

What a goal from Bella Flocchini!



She's having some season 👏 pic.twitter.com/xb3Erc53Rt — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 16, 2025

Treaty are now aiming to reach the FAI Cup final for the very first time, like Bohemians, who turned on the style in the second half against Eastern Women’s Football League outfit Newbridge Town.

Bohs were just 1-0 ahead at half time at Station Road, but ran out 7-1 winners.

Alban Hysa’s side controlled proceedings from start to finish, but all they had to show for their opening 45 minutes was an early Alannah McEvoy penalty.

Gutsy Newbridge equalised through former Bohs player Orlagh Fitzpatrick in the 52nd minute, but the visitors responded seconds later and romped home from there.

Hannah O’Brien bagged a five-minute brace, McEvoy stormed to a hat-trick, and Aoibhe Brennan and Savannah Kane were also on target. Newbridge Town goalkeeper Kate Foley was one bright spark on an historic day for the Kildare club.

Shamrock Rovers' Ella Kelly and Noelle Murray of Shelbourne. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Last night, Shamrock Rovers ended Shelbourne’s reign as champions after a 2-1 comeback win at Tolka Park.

Shels drew first blood in the 22nd minute as Pearl Slattery finished a brilliant team move, but the Hoops hit back with two goals in a minute early in the second half.

Scarlett Herron headed home Jaime Thompson’s corner in the 49th minute, before the visitors capitalised on a Shels defensive error from the subsequent restart and Anna Butler hit the back of the net.

There was drama to the death, but Stephanie Zambra’s side held firm to dethrone their Dublin rivals.

Semi-final fixture details should follow Tuesday’s draw, with the final due to be played on Sunday, 19 October.