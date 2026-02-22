Chelsea, City, Arsenal and Liverpool advance in FA Cup as Irish duo score for Celtic

NAOMI GIRMA SCORED an extra-time winner to help Chelsea progress to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Naomi Girma was Chelsea's match-winner.

Chelsea hit the front with 12 minutes to go when Sam Kerr swept home on her 150th appearance but their lead was short lived as a free-kick for Manchester United ended with Simi Awujo bundling into the back of the net to force extra time.

The home side retook the lead nine minutes into extra time when Veerle Buurman’s header was parried by Phallon Tullis-Joyce into the path of Girma who poked in to send Chelsea through.

Lauren Hemp scored a first-half brace to fire Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City into the last eight with a 4-0 win over Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old scored two quick-fire goals in 11 first-half minutes before Aoba Fujino and Laura Coombs finished a comprehensive afternoon. Irish duo Joy Ralph and Lia O’Leary were on the losing side.

Arsenal eased through with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bristol City.

Kim Little gave the Gunners a first-half lead before strikes from Victoria Pelova and Frida Maanum helped ensure Arsenal a safe passage through to the next round.

Victory for Arsenal was marred by an injury to forward Olivia Smith, who left the field on a stretcher in the second half after a clash of heads. Katie McCabe started and played 68 minutes for the Gunners, while her free-kick lead to the opening goal.

Captain Kim with the breakthrough 💥 pic.twitter.com/6VPPP910Fk — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 22, 2026

Elsewhere, Liverpool advanced in the final kick-off of the day thanks to a 2-1 win over derby rivals Everton.

Mia Enderby put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute, although that was her last contribution of the afternoon as she was taken off on a stretcher after colliding with Toffees goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan in the process of scoring.

Beata Olsson doubled the Reds’ advantage on the stroke of half-time, and they held on for victory despite Jennifer Falk’s 72nd-minute own goal. Brosnan made a string of impressive saves, but it was her Ireland teammate Denise O’Sullivan celebrating at the final whistle.

First-half goals from Fran Kirby and Kiko Seike earned Brighton a 2-1 triumph over West Ham and Lucy Fitzgerald’s second-half penalty gave Charlton a 1-0 victory over Oxford. Caitlin Hayes came off the bench late on for the Seagulls.

Hat-trick hero: Saoirse Noonan.

Meanwhile, Saoirse Noonan scored a hat-trick as Celtic beat Hearts 5-3 in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

While in and out of the team in recent weeks, the Irish striker brought her league tally to 13 for the season as she scored her 50th, 51st and 52nd goals for Celtic.

Tara O’Hanlon, on loan from Manchester City, bagged her first as the promising left-back builds up her minutes after returning from significant injuries. Claire Walsh also featured for the Hoops, scoring an unfortunate own goal in the second half.

Noonan broke the deadlock with a header in the 18th minute, and doubled Celtic’s lead eight minutes later with a close-range finish. Hearts — for whom Ellen Dolan played the first half — cut the deficit on the restart, but O’Hanlon restored the two-goal cushion in the 56th minute.

Morgan Cross then made it 4-1 before Walsh’s own goal, and Noonan rounded out her hat-trick with another brilliant header. The result moves Celtic up to third, tied on points with Rangers and five off leaders Glasgow City.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Tadhal do Saoirse Noonan!



🎩 It's a hat-trick for Saoirse Noonan! Once again, she's the quickest to react and rises highest to score her third of the game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/APo8wYAZiS — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) February 22, 2026

Noonan’s attention now turns to international duty, as Carla Ward’s Ireland squad link up this week ahead of their opening 2027 World Cup qualifiers against France and Netherlands on 3 and 6 March.

Amber Barrett and Marissa Sheva will be among other players going in high on confidence as Irish goalscorers over the weekend.

Back home, the League of Ireland Academy Women’s Development League got underway today, with Bohemians, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and DLR Waves recording comprehensive wins.

The league — which replaced the U19 edition – sees the 12 current Women’s Premier Division clubs field U23 teams alongside several clubs participating in the LOI Academy Development Programme. The opening day results were as follows:

LOI Academy – Women’s Development League

Group 1

Bohemians 7-0 Drogheda United

Galway United 4-1 Peamount United

Finn Harps 2-2 Shelbourne

Dundalk 6-0 Sligo Rovers

Group 2

Bray Wanderers 1-1 Wexford

Cobh Ramblers 1-5 Shamrock Rovers

CK United 2-3 Waterford

Cork City 3-1 St Patrick’s Athletic

DLR Waves 8-1 Kerry

- With reporting from Emma Duffy