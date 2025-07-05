English amateur Lottie Woad poised for victory at Irish Open

LOTTIE WOAD IS in pole position for victory at the Irish Open after the English amateur took a seven-shot lead into the final round at Carton House tomorrow.

Woad’s second 67 of the weekend put her on 17-under par.

Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden is in second spot on 10-under, while Australian Kirsten Rudgeley is one back in third.

Advertisement

Ireland's Anna Foster moves up to six under at the KPMG Women's Irish Open as she leads the home challenge



📺 Watch live @rteone - https://t.co/ZfldwHUA2l



📱 Leaderboard - https://t.co/Dpm5qWBCPB pic.twitter.com/GNnrOJsfWe — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 5, 2025

Anna Foster is currently the strongest Irish challenger after nine birdies gave the Dubliner a share of ninth on seven-under par. There was one double bogey on the par four fifth, but Foster responded with three birdies from her next five holes and finished strongly with gains on 15, 17 and 18.

Leona Maguire produced a 70 to get up to 29th on Saturday. The Cavan native made a strong start to her round with a birdie on the second and three more before the turn. Maguire wasn’t able to sustain that momentum, however, and while she birdied 14 that was in between bogeys on the 12th and 15th.

For the other Irish in action, Emma Fleming is on level par and Canice Screene on five-over.