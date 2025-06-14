Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow rain warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow until 6pm this evening.
“Following a pitch inspection at Tolka Park amid heavy rainfall in the area and a yellow weather warning currently in effect, today’s SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division fixture has been postponed,” a statement confirmed.
Meanwhile, fixture details for this season’s All-Island Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed.
Holders Galway United welcome Shamrock Rovers out west with Bohemians travelling up to Glentoran Women. Shels host Treaty United while Wexford face Peamount United. All four ties will be played on Saturday, 5 July.
The semi-final pairings are already known with the winner of Glentoran Women v Bohemians meeting the winner of Shelbourne v Treaty United, while the winners of Galway United v Shamrock Rovers will play the winner of Wexford v Peamount United.
Heavy rains leads to postponement of two Women's League of Ireland games
LAST UPDATE | 16 mins ago
