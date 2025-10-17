BACK-TO-BACK League champions Athlone Town dominate the nominations for the 2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Awards.
As the midlands side aim to complete the double in Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Bohemians, they have four players included in the Player of the Year category.
Kelly Brady, Madison Gibson, Roisin Molloy and Hannah Waesch have all been shortlisted for the award. Treaty United midfielder Isabella Flocchini, who scored 13 league goals, and Wexford’s Ellen Molloy complete the shortlist of nominees for the top gong.
Athlone’s Brady has already secured the Golden Boot award after scoring 19 league goals in her debut season, while Shelbourne goalkeeper Amanda McQuillan claims the Golden Gloves Award for the most clean sheets in the League for the second year running after recording eight clean sheets.
Athlone Town is also represented in the Manager of the Year award. Colin Fortune, who announced his shock resignation as manager in September, is among the nominees with Alban Hysa (Bohemians) and Sean Russell (Treaty United).
Peamount United duo Mary Phillips and Ellen Dolan are in the running for the Young Player of the Year, along with Bohemians midfielder Aoibhe Brennan, Shamrock Rovers ace Ella Kelly, Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Bonnie McKiernan and Treaty United’s Madison McGuane.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 14 November where the Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year will also be unveiled. The Premier Division Goal of the Year will also be revealed along with the LOI WU19 Player of the Year, the LOI WU17 Player of the Year, as well as the recipients of the Services to League of Ireland Award.
2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Award Nominees
League champions Athlone Town lead the way in Women's Premier Division award nominations
2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Award Nominees
Player of the Year
Young Player of the Year
Manager of the Year
Golden Boot
Golden Gloves
