Defending champions Athlone continue unbeaten run against Peamount

Results – SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division

Bohemians 1-2 Treaty United

Sligo Rovers 1-3 Shelbourne

Waterford 0-7 Galway United

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Cork City

Wexford 4-1 DLR Waves

Athlone Town 3-0 Peamount United

*****

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ATHLONE Town continued their unbeaten run with a commanding 3-0 win over Peamount United.

Two goals from Kelly Brady, and a penalty from Roisín Molloy ensured that Athlone remain the only unbeaten team in the Women’s Premier Division as they continue to hold pole position ahead of Shelbourne.

Brady got Athlone off the mark just before half-time and doubled their advantage on 52 minutes. Molloy then completed the victory with a goal from the penalty spot with 13 minutes to go.

Kate Mooney was Shelbourne’s hat-trick hero as they kept the pressure on with a 3-1 win away to Sligo Rovers.

Mooney sent Shels on their way with a 20th minute penalty, and doubled their lead from play six minutes later. Just after the half-hour mark, Sligo pulled one back through Anna McDaniel.

But Mooney wrapped up another routine victory with her 10th goal of the season in the 65th minute.

Shamrock Rovers held on for a 2-1 win over Cork City at Tallaght Stadium.

Aine O'gorman gives Shamrock Rovers an early lead!☘️ pic.twitter.com/f3gmIHmMP9 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) June 21, 2025

Áine O’Gorman struck first in the 14th minute, and the former Ireland international went from scorer to provider in the 31st minute as she assisted Joy Ralph.

Cork dug deep and hit back through Eva Mangan in the 76th minute, but Rovers saw the win out.

Elsewhere, it was seventh heaven for Galway United in Waterford.

Phil Trill’s side romped to a 7-0 triumph at the RSC amidst a five-star second-half showing. Aislinn Meaney and Eve Dossen were both on the double.

Meaney and Aoibheann Costello had the visitors 2-0 up at half time, and they drove on thereafter, with Emma Doherty and Kate Thompson also on the scoresheet.

Treaty United scored a 93rd minute winner as they came from behind away to Bohemians.

Aoibhe Brennan opened the scoring in the seventh minute at Dalymount Park, but Treaty drew level early in the second half after a Lisa Murphy own goal.

Bohs were reduced to 10 players in the 87th minute when Sarah Power was shown a second yellow card, and Treaty capitalised through Katie Lawlee deep in injury time.

Lauren Kelly with a piledriver of a volley to give Wexford the lead!💥 pic.twitter.com/NHCdgY5hRj — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) June 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Wexford FC got the better of DLR Waves. Goals from Lauren Kelly, Becky Cassin and a brace from Kylie Murphy helped secure a 4-1 win for Wexford.

Kelly opened the scoring with a goal after 12 minutes before DLR Waves struck back with an equaliser through Jess Gleeson.

Kylie Murphy put Wexford back in front in the 34th minute and they held a 2-1 lead heading into half-time. Murphy extended their lead with a goal from the penalty spot after 53 minutes before Cassin rounded off a big win with a penalty in injury-time.