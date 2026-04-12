Trinity Meteors triumph over UCC Glanmire 87-81 in a thrilling Women’s Super League final

TRINITY METEORS WON their first Domino’s Women’s Super League since 1992/93, defeating UCC Glanmire 87-81 in a thrilling playoff final at the National Basketball Arena on Sunday. Ava Learn was the MVP, with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the victors.

Trinity Meteors opened up an early seven point lead, 12-5, following a Kylie Horstmeyer layup with 5’26 to go in the first. Two minutes later Glanmire levelled matters after two layups from Viane Cumber, a jump shot form Jewel Watkins and an Emer Dunne free throw. Trinity Meteors would lead 17-15 by the end of the first quarter.

A Watkins three brought parity at 22-22 apiece with a little over three minutes gone in the second quarter. Two layups for Aisling Moran either side of Hazel Finn’s put Meteors 28-22 at the midpoint of the quarter. Aine McKenna’s three was the only respite for UCC Glanmire, Horstmeyer’s jumpshot had Meteors up by eight, 33-25, with three minutes to go. Up stepped Watkins and Cumber, who had them back level once more, at 35-35, with a minute to go, Cumber with two three’s. Meteors would lead by four at half-time, Ciara Mulligan’s jump shot making it 39-35.

Meteors opened up an eight point lead in the third quarter, 50-42, following Ava Learn’s three. Again UCC Glanmire closed the gap, Cumber’s third three of the contest left it at 50-48 at the midpoint of the quarter. A Watkins jump shot nudged Glanmire 53-52 up with a minute to go. Again Meteors pulled away, a fastbreak and layup from Finn, who converted the ‘and one’ after being fouled on the way to the basket, saw the Dublin club finish the quarter 59-54 ahead.

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Trinity Meteors made it a 10 point game after two and a half minutes of the fourth quarter, Finn and Helena Keane linked up to make it 69-59. Two Claire O’Sullivan baskets and a McKenna three and free throw and it was a four point game once more, 71-67, after four minutes. An O’Sullivan three off the glass midway through the quarter and the deficit was just two, UCC Glanmire trailing 73-71.

An Ava Learn three from the top of the arc restored a five point led for Meteors, 78-73, with three and a half minutes to go. Learn downed two free throws with 39.9 seconds to go to make it 83-78, but Cumber came back with a big three. Meteors held their nerve, a Horstmeyer basket and two Finn free throws followed to secure the victory.

Trinity Meteors head coach Seamas Donnelly said: “Two great teams battling it out right to the final seconds, we just snuck it at the end through great defence. Credit to Glanmire, the quality they came back with, we were 10 points up with 10 minutes to go and they came back and we just snuck it at the end, it is a great feeling. It is great for the club, but also on a personal level I’d like to dedicate it to Eamonn Prenter, who passed away and he would have been here today and thrilled for us.”

Trinity Meteors captain Catherine Connaire added; “It’s amazing, from start to finish every one of the girls – we knew it from the start that our depth was going to get us through. Like the last game (semi-final win against Killester), 23 points coming off the bench, the same again today, everyone put it all in and left it on the court, it’s amazing to get the win for the club.”

UCC Glanmire: Aine McKenna (11), Jessica O’Shea (0), Claire O’Sullivan (12), Annaliese Murphy (2), Mia Furlong (1), Jewel Watkins (29), Miriam Loughrey (0), Lucy Walsh (DNP) Emer Dunne (4), Faye McDonnell (0), Viane Cumber (22).

Trinity Meteors: Hazel Finn (13), Catherine Connaire (0), Helena Keane (11), Martina Destro (DNP), Ciara Mulligan (4), Aisling Moran (8), Franciska Treiliha (5), Ava Learn (23), Kylie Horstmeyer (23), Riodhna McGrath (DNP)