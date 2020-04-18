English women's top-flight season could finish at a neutral venue

THE ENGLISH WOMEN’S top-flight season could conclude at “neutral venues” — or at one central base — as the Football Association [FA] consider the possibilities.

12 Irish players ply their trade in the Women’s Super League [WSL] which, like most sporting competitions across the world, has come to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Katie McCabe, Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan are among the Irish at WSL clubs.

The WSL has not seen any games played since late February as a two-week international break preceded the suspension of football in this country on 13 March, meaning there is a hefty backlog of fixtures to get through.

The FA will continue to listen to Government advice on when a restart could be possible, but that does not look likely any time in the next month due to the three-week extension to the UK’s lockdown.

So a condensed programme at one neutral venue when it is safe to resume could be considered.

“We are in the early stages of assessing what options are available for when it is safe and appropriate to resume the FA WSL and FA WC seasons,” an FA spokesperson said in a statement:

“This includes the potential use of neutral venues.

Any scenarios are under constant review in line with the latest Government advice.

“We are in regular contact with all clubs and the safety and welfare of everybody involved remains our priority.”

The BBC is reporting that the WSL season could be completed over a six-week period, with the remaining 45 games to be played behind closed doors at one central base.

St George’s Park, the FA’s national football centre, is understood to be under consideration to host teams and matches.

Manchester City — home of Ireland duo Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland, with former Irish international Alan Mahon in interim charge — are currently top of the WSL table, while the Women’s FA Cup has reached the quarter-final stage.

- Additional reporting from Press Association.

The full list of Ireland internationals in the WSL is as follows:

Arsenal

Katie McCabe

Louise Quinn

Manchester City

Megan Campbell

Tyler Toland

Liverpool

Niamh Fahey

West Ham

Leanne Kiernan

Courtney Brosnan

Ruesha Littlejohn

Reading

Grace Moloney

Brighton

Rianna Jarrett

Megan Connolly

Birmingham

Harriet Scott

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!