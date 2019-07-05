This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fifa president Infantino seeking to expand women's World Cup

The next edition of the competition may have 32 teams, if the recently re-elected boss has his way.

By AFP Friday 5 Jul 2019, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago 661 Views 2 Comments
Gianni Infantino.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Gianni Infantino.
Gianni Infantino.
Image: DPA/PA Images

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI Infantino hailed France 2019 as “the best women’s World Cup ever” earlier today as he set out radical plans for the future of the women’s game, including expanding the tournament to 32 teams in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference in Lyon – where the World Cup concludes on Sunday as holders the United States and the Netherlands meet in the final – Infantino said the tournament had been “phenomenal” and “incredible.”

“There was a before and there will be an after the World Cup but it is up to us to seize the opportunity and do something about it,” said Infantino, who last month was re-elected as Fifa president for a second, four-year term.

Rolling out a series of proposals for the development of the women’s game, Infantino said he would try to expand the competition in time for the next tournament in four years.

“I think we should increase the number of participants from 24 to 32,” he said.

“The tricky thing is that we have a World Cup for which we just started a bidding process based on 24 teams, so there we need to act more quickly and discuss it as a matter of urgency, in which case we should reopen the bidding process.”

Infantino has already presided over the expansion of the men’s World cup from 32 to 48 teams, a change effective from the 2026 edition that will be held across Mexico, Canada and the United States. 

© – AFP, 2019

