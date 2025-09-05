Grainne Walsh secures 5-0 victory in opening bout at World Championships

GRAINNE WALSH PUT on a stirring performance to secure a 5-0 victory over Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova at the World Championships in Liverpool this morning.

Team Ireland’s 65kg Paris Olympian delivered a masterclass in her opening bout with the judges scoring the bout in her favour: 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27.

Walsh will face Mariana Soto Torres in Monday’s evening session after the Spaniard defeated Ukraine’s Nataliia Merinova by the same 5-0 scoreline.

The next Irish boxer in action will be Gavin Rafferty when he takes on Saidjamshid Jafarov (Azerbaijan) in their 75kg bout at 1.30pm.

Advertisement

That will conclude the afternoon session with three further contests this evening involving Michaela Walsh (7pm), Louis Rooney (8pm) and Martin McDonagh (8.15pm).