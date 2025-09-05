Advertisement
Grainne Walsh in action (file photo). Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Grainne Walsh secures 5-0 victory in opening bout at World Championships

Team Ireland’s 65kg Paris Olympian beat Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova.
1.20pm, 5 Sep 2025

GRAINNE WALSH PUT on a stirring performance to secure a 5-0 victory over Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova at the World Championships in Liverpool this morning.

Team Ireland’s 65kg Paris Olympian delivered a masterclass in her opening bout with the judges scoring the bout in her favour: 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27.

Walsh will face Mariana Soto Torres in Monday’s evening session after the Spaniard defeated Ukraine’s Nataliia Merinova by the same 5-0 scoreline.

The next Irish boxer in action will be Gavin Rafferty when he takes on Saidjamshid Jafarov (Azerbaijan) in their 75kg bout at 1.30pm.

That will conclude the afternoon session with three further contests this evening involving Michaela Walsh (7pm), Louis Rooney (8pm) and Martin McDonagh (8.15pm).

