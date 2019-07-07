World Cup-winning coach casts doubt over White House visit

DONALD TRUMP TWEETED his congratulations to the United States for their Women’s World Cup triumph on Sunday, but whether he hosts the team at the White House remains to be seen.

USA defeated Netherlands 2-0 to make it back-to-back titles on the global stage, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scoring the goals in the second half.

Shortly after the final whistle, USA president Trump wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!”

Trump has been outspoken during USA’s run in France as he went on a Twitter rant after a video surfaced of Rapinoe making it clear she would not visit the White House should her side end up as champions.

He also called out the 34-year-old, who ended the tournament as winner of the Golden Boot for top goalscorer and Golden Ball for best player, for protesting during the national anthem by refusing to sing or put her hand over her chest.

He wrote, in part: “Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House, or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team.”

There remain questions as to whether the national team will attend the White House if they receive an invite, but head coach Jill Ellis is not convinced any such offer will be made.

When asked if she would attend a celebration at the White House, she said: “I haven’t been invited yet.” The reporter responded by saying: ”I’m sure you will.” Ellis, however, said with a laugh: “Well, I wouldn’t bet on that.”

