Men's Pair, McCrohan and Jake McCarthy progress at World Rowing Championships

IRELAND’S NATHAN TIMONEY and Ross Corrigan have qualified for Thursday’s Men’s Pair ‘A’ final at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai, China.

Timoney of Queen’s University and Portora Boat Club’s Corrigan finished third in their semi-final overnight to book a spot in the medal race in two days’ time.

Siobhan McCrohan and Jake McCarthy also progressed to semi-finals in their respective events.

Tribseman Rowing Club’s McCrohan, a world champion in 2023, finished third in her Lightweight Women’s Single heat to advance, with Skibbereen’s McCarthy — brother of double Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy — also third in his Lightweight Men’s single qualifier.

Meanwhile, Aoife Casey and Emily Hegarty finished first in the Women’s Pair ‘C’ final, while the Men’s Quad team of Andrew Sheehan, Adam Murphy, Brian Colsh and Ronan Byrne also came home in first in their ‘C’ final in Shanghai.