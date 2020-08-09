This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 August, 2020
Kyren Wilson survives Martin Gould fightback to book Judd Trump date at Crucible

Wilson had resumed 11-5 up before losing the first three frames of the morning session.

By Press Association Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 823 Views 2 Comments
Wilson was handed a first-round bye following the withdrawal of Anthony Hamilton.
KYREN WILSON WITHSTOOD a strong comeback from Martin Gould to win 13-9 and book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Championship for the fifth time.

The 28-year-old, who was handed a first-round bye following the withdrawal of Anthony Hamilton, had resumed with an 11-5 lead and requiring two more frames to progress.

But Gould reeled off the first three frames of the morning and should have had a fourth until a calamitous error left Wilson with a free ball and the chance to clear from two snookers down to move within one frame of victory.

Gould reduced the deficit again with a break of 73 and was in first in the next but gave Wilson a chance which he exploited to finally book a last-eight clash against Judd Trump.

Reflecting on his delayed entry to the tournament, Wilson admitted: “100 per cent I would rather have played – I was worried whether I would have the match sharpness and I was also the last to experience the different atmosphere.

“But it’s obvious the longevity of the tournament can take it out on a lot of players. I had a week off that other players won’t have had, and I’ll be playing every day. I prefer that because I feel like I build and get stronger once my timing is there.”

Neil Robertson pulled away from Barry Hawkins to keep alive his hopes of winning a second world crown.

2.49552151 Neil Robertson moved through to the last eight with victory over Barry Hawkins. Source: (John Walton/PA)

The Australian, who will play Mark Selby in the quarter-finals, resumed at 8-8 and pounced on some uncharacteristic errors from Hawkins to take the first three frames of the session.

Hawkins reduced the deficit with a superb break of 104 but Robertson restored his lead with a 79 despite the black being out of service, then seized a second chance in the next frame to complete a 13-9 win.

Robertson said: “I’m a completely different player to when I won in 2010 – the whole game has moved on and last-16 matches are always going to be really tough here.

“I thought the match was played to a good standard despite the conditions with the humidity and the air conditioning.

“You need to learn to adjust to the conditions. Last year I didn’t handle it well, but this year I’ve done really well so that was my focus coming in and my shot selection has been really solid.”

