Worry for Ireland as Millwall suffer Will Smallbone blow

WILL SMALLBONE’S prospects of featuring in Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary next month could be in doubt.

The midfielder was substituted in the 27th minute of Millwall’s 2-0 win over Stoke City in the Championship tonight after pulling up clutching his hamstring in the first half.

The development is a worry for Irish boss Heimir Hallgrímsson, as his side bids for an unlikely World Cup playoff spot in the fixtures on 13 and 16 November.

Smallbone started Ireland’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Armenia earlier this month and appeared off the bench during the 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the same window.

The extent of the 25-year-old’s setback has yet to be confirmed, but Millwall, who have a mounting injury list, will be hoping it is not as bad as feared.

Massimo Luongo was added to the casualty list against Wrexham at the weekend — coach Alex Neil revealed the Australian is out for the season with an ACL injury — while Billy Mitchell was ruled out against the Potters by illness and Macaulay Langstaff due to a concussion.

“We nearly had a full squad a few days ago, but since the,n about five players have fallen over,” said Neil.

“It’s an incredible effort from the players to be where we are, considering how many injuries we have had.

“Will’s hurt his hamstring, which is a blow. I don’t know how serious it is yet.”

Smallbone, who joined the Lions on loan from Southampton at the start of the season, has made six appearances so far in the Championship this season.

The Basingstoke-born player, who has 15 caps for Ireland in total, has had bad fortune with setbacks in the past — as he was beginning to establish himself at Premier League level, an ACL injury suffered in January 2021 meant he missed nearly a year of action.

Elsewhere tonight, in League Two, Cork-born striker Aaron Drinan scored a brace to help Swindon Town draw 2-2 with Notts County.

27-year-old Drinan already has 10 goals overall this season.

Dubliner Conor Grant had previously opened the scoring for the visitors in the third minute.

Additional reporting by Press Association