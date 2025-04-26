Wrexham book Championship spot with third successive promotion

JAMES MCCLEAN CAPTAINED Wrexham to a 3-0 win over Charlton as they confirmed their third promotion in a row, sealing a place in the Championship in front of Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The Sam Smith-inspired hosts took an early lead through Ollie Rathbone, who struck first time from the edge of the box in the 16th minute and found the bottom corner.

The Welsh side doubled their advantage two minutes later when Matty James set up Smith smartly in the box and the forward volleyed in from close range.

Tennai Watson got in behind the Wrexham backline just past the half-hour mark and got a shot away but his chance was saved by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Early in the second half, Watson drove down the wing and delivered a brilliant low cross into the box, which was intended for substitute Micah Mbick, but Max Cleworth managed to clear.

Wrexham got a third with just under 10 minutes remaining when Cleworth delivered a delightful cross into Smith, who guided it into the back of the net.

The result ended Charlton’s own hopes of automatic promotion, although their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs is secure.

It’s another promotion for former Ireland international McClean, who skippers the side and played the full game this evening. Eoghan O’Connell and Thomas O’Connor were unused substitutes for Wrexham, while former Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry and Alex Gilbert both featured for Charlton.

Josh Cullen (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile in the Championship, Josh Cullen was on target as promoted Burnley thrashed QPR 5-0.

Zian Flemming and Jeremy Sarmiento both scored twice as the Clarets maintained their Championship title hopes by hammering QPR 5-0 in their penultimate match of the season.

The dominant victory moved them top of the table, three points ahead of already-promoted Leeds. However, the Yorkshire side, who are at home to Bristol City on Monday evening, have a superior goal difference and know winning their final two matches will almost certainly seal the title. Both teams could finish the campaign with 100 points.

Scott Parker’s side are now unbeaten in 32 league games, have lost just twice this season and conceded just 15 goals.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Callum O’Dowda and Joel Bagan as Cardiff were relegated from the Championship after a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Just six years after Cardiff were playing in the Premier League, the Bluebirds have slumped into the third tier for the first time since 2003.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was unable to save Cardiff in his spell as interim manager of the club he still plays for.

Luton delivered a hammer blow to Cardiff earlier in the day with their dramatic 1-0 win against Coventry effectively leaving Ramsey’s men needing to win their two final games to have any chance of survival.

The stalemate in the Welsh capital ended bottom of the table Cardiff’s hopes of beating the drop.

Fourth-bottom Luton climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since January thanks to Shandon Baptiste’s 90th-minute winner against Coventry at Kenilworth Road.

Sixth-placed Coventry, clinging onto the last play-off berth, had Jay Dasilva sent off in the 13th minute before Luton’s Liam Walsh was dismissed midway through the second half.

Preston’s Championship future still hangs in the balance after slumping to a 2-1 defeat against Plymouth, who are all but relegated.

- Additional reporting from – © AFP 2025