Kerr scores in Chelsea ACL comeback as Man United crush London City

WSL Results

Everton 0-2 Tottenham

London City Lionesses 1-5 Manchester United

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool

SAM KERR SCORED on her first Chelsea appearance for 20 months as the champions maintained their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season with a 3-1 win away to Aston Villa.

The Australia international scrambled the ball home in stoppage time after being sent on as a substitute in the second half, as Sonia Bompastor’s side were made to work for their victory by a dogged home performance at Villa Park.

Aggie Beever-Jones had earlier given Chelsea the lead with her second of the season before Ebony Salmon levelled. A Missy Bo Kearns own-goal made it 2-1 before Kerr capped her comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Manchester United bounced back from their Champions League disappointment by thrashing London City Lionesses 5-1.

Marc Skinner’s five-star side returned to the top of the table three days after their first-leg European qualifying defeat against Norwegian side Brann.

First-half goals from defenders Maya Le Tissier and Jayde Riviere were added to by Melvine Malard’s quick-fire brace after the interval in Bromley.

Former United forward Nikita Parris scored a consolation for the hosts after Millie Turner was carried off on a stretcher before Jess Park – making her first WSL start since arriving from Manchester City – added a brilliant fifth.

Liverpool’s poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 away by 10-player Leicester to leave new boss Gareth Taylor still searching for a first point.

The Reds had been thumped 4-1 by Everton at Anfield in their opening match and things got no better as Emily van Egmond’s headed goal on the hour sent them to a second defeat in two matches.

Van Egmond nodded past goalkeeper Faye Kirby from Janice Cayman’s fine cross from the right.

It came minutes after Shannon O’Brien had been sent off for Leicester after being shown a second yellow card.

Tottenham earned back-to-back wins to start their champaign after they came out on top with a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

After clinching all three points in their opener against West Ham, Olga Ahtinen put Spurs on course for another win and Cathinka Tandberg’s lobbed effort four minutes after the break secured the points.