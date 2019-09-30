Ireland duo feature for West Ham in front of second-largest crowd in WSL history

Lucy Quinn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring against West Ham United at London Stadium.

ARSENAL AND MANCHESTER City maintained their 100% records on a day when West Ham United hosted Tottenham Hotspur in front of the second-largest crowd ever to attend an FA Women’s Super League fixture.

There were 24,790 spectators at London Stadium yesterday but the hosts were unable to mark the occasion with a win, as goals from Rianna Dean and Lucy Quinn gave Tottenham a 2-0 victory.

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and striker Leanne Kiernan — who was introduced as a second-half substitute — featured for the Hammers. Both players have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2021 qualifier against Ukraine at Tallaght Stadium tomorrow week.

The bumper turnout at London Stadium has only been bettered by the 31,213 attendance that witnessed the Manchester derby between City and United at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month. It was also a marginally bigger crowd than the one that saw Chelsea beat Tottenham (24,564) at Stamford Bridge on the same weekend.

Elsewhere, defending champions Arsenal made it three wins from three by recording a 4-0 victory over a Brighton & Hove Albion side that included Megan Connolly.

Aileen Whelan of Brighton & Hove Albion tangles with Arsenal's Katie McCabe. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs all found the net for the Gunners, while Ireland captain Katie McCabe struck the woodwork. Louise Quinn was absent as she continues to nurse a calf injury.

Manchester City also remain on maximum points thanks to a 1-0 win at Everton, the only goal coming from Steph Houghton’s free-kick in the seventh minute. Megan Campbell came off the bench for City, with Tyler Toland was an unused substitute.

Elsewhere yesterday, Guro Reiten (2), Ji So-Yun and Sophie Ingle scored in Chelsea’s 4-0 win at Bristol City. A waterlogged pitch forced the postponement of the game between Birmingham City and Reading, so Harriet Scott and Grace Moloney had the weekend off.

On Saturday, Niamh Fahey played for Liverpool as their struggles continued with a 2-0 loss away to a Manchester United side claiming their first ever Women’s Super League win.

Second-half goals from Lauren James and Katie Zelem settled the tie in United’s favour as Liverpool’s search for a first point of the season continues.

FA Women’s Super League results

Arsenal 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City P-P Reading

Bristol City 0-4 Chelsea

Everton 0-1 Manchester City

Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool

West Ham United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

At home, there was just one game in the Só Hotels Women’s National League over the weekend. Saturday’s meeting of Wexford Youths and DLR Waves ended in a 7-2 victory for Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park.

DLR Waves actually took the lead thanks to Sophie O’Donoghue, but Ciara Rossiter struck and then Rianna Jarrett scored from the penalty spot to give the hosts a 2-1 half-time lead.

Edel Kennedy scored for Wexford, followed by a Katie Burdis own goal which increased their advantage. Niamh Prior hit back for the visitors with 20 minutes left to play, but the home side finished well and pulled clear thanks to Jarrett’s second goal and a brace from Lauren Kelly.

