McCabe and Quinn help Arsenal make a winning start to their title defence

Beth Mead scores to put Arsenal in front against West Ham United. Source: Adam Davy

DESPITE RIDING THEIR luck in the closing stages, champions Arsenal marked the opening game of their FA Women’s Super League title defence with a 2-1 home win over West Ham United this afternoon.

Goals from Beth Mead and new signing Jill Roord had the Gunners in the ascendancy at the break, before debutant Martha Thomas hit back for the Hammers, who struck the woodwork twice as they searched for an equaliser late in the game.

It was ultimately a positive outcome for Arsenal’s Irish duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn, who helped the Republic of Ireland to a 2-0 win against Montenegro in Tallaght in Tuesday night’s opening game of the Euro 2021 qualifiers. McCabe played all 90 minutes for Arsenal, while Quinn was introduced as a late substitute.

There was an attendance of 24,564 at Stamford Bridge to see Chelsea record a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a stunning effort from Beth England with just over three minutes played.

What they call a decent hit…



Bravo, @Bethany_Eng15!pic.twitter.com/oxnJFlFDEF — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) September 8, 2019

Harriet Scott came off the bench for Birmingham City as they lost 1-0 at home to Everton as a result of an own goal from Kerys Harrop.

Grace Moloney kept a clean sheet for Reading, who were 1-0 winners away to a Liverpool side that featured Niamh Fahey. A brilliant Fara Williams strike just before half-time proved to be the only goal of the game.

😎 @fara_williams47 making it look easy, when it really isn't…pic.twitter.com/0mkpDNbQIj — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) September 8, 2019

Yesterday, 18-year-old Tyler Toland was among the substitutes for Manchester City, who were 1-0 winners over Manchester United courtesy of Caroline Weir’s spectacular goal. A record crowd of 31,213 witnessed the WSL’s first Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Elsewehere, Megan Connolly helped Brighton & Hove Albion to earn a goalless draw away to Bristol City.

FA WSL results

Today

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham United

Birmingham City 0-1 Everton

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 0-1 Reading

Yesterday

Bristol City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!