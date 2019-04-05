Barcelona great Xavi revels in Qatar league glory in final season as a pro

BARCELONA AND SPAIN legend Xavi has added more silverware to his collection in the form of a Qatar Stars League title in his final season as a professional.

The 39-year-old midfielder joined Doha side Al Sadd in 2015, and signed up for two more years last May. He has since revealed his plans to retire at the end of the season however.

“It’s 99 per cent certain that I am retiring, unless there is a miracle,” he told MARCA in December.

His side’s 7-2 thrashing of Al Ahli sealed the league title — Xavi’s first, but his fourth trophy in Qatar.

Before being replaced in the 58th minute to a standing ovation from fans, the World Cup winner chipped in with an assist for Al Sadd’s second goal.

Ex-Athletico Madrid midfielder Gabi also started for the trophy-winning outfit.

Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah hit his sixth hat-trick of the season to steer Qatar to victory in a remarkable campaign which saw him score 39 goals in 21 games.

This comes as Al Sadd’s first league title since the 2012/13 season, and is a record 14th title overall.

Xavi won 25 trophies while at the Nou Camp with Barca, and added two European Championship titles to his World Cup crown with Spain.

- This article was updated to correct the spelling of Qatar.

