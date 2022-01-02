Waterford sign former Nottingham Forest player who played FA Cup tie against Chelsea

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced the signing of former Nottingham Forest player Yassine En-Neyah.

The 21-year-old Moroccan-born attacker joins the side having spent the second half of last season with Shelbourne as they won the First Division title with then-manager Ian Morris.

En-Neyah is now set to now link up with Morris again, as the 34-year-old takes over as manager of the Blues following his departure from Shelbourne.

Waterford were relegated to the SSE Airtricity League First Division after losing out to UCD in the promotion/relegation play-off.

En-Neyah joined Nottingham Forest from Corduff FC in 2017 and made his pro debut in January 2020 when he featured in the FA Cup third-round clash with Chelsea.

“When I spoke to my family about the move, the most important factor for me was that it was a good move for my progression and development,” he told WaterfordFC.ie. “I want to play as many games as I can in a first team environment and this is a perfect move for me.

“Ian is the main reason I wanted to come to Waterford. I worked with him last season and really enjoyed it. He gives youth a chance and he knows his football.

“I’m really excited to meet the players and get started. I’ve watched back some of the games and I know some of the players from the UK too so I can’t wait.”

Elsewhere, Waterford FC have also announced the signing of Killian Cantwell.

Cantwell previously played for the Blues’ U19s in 2013 and returns to the club ahead of their First Divsion opener against Athlone Town.

The 27-year-old defender spent time with Limerick and Bray Wanderers most recently before joining Athlone Town for the 2021 season.

“I am delighted to be joining Ian and the team and it’s a great feeling to be a part of this group going forward,” Cantwell told WaterfordFC.ie.

“The hard work starts now and it’s great to be able to say I’m a Blue again.

“I played for the U19’s which I really enjoyed and now that I am returning to the club I can’t wait to play in front of the Waterford fans and hopefully do them proud. The RSC always has a great atmosphere and I’m sure 2022 will be no different.

“The club has a great fan base with passion for the game. The calibre of players that are at the club along with the facilities means it has everything you would want from a full time set up. Ian [Morris] has won the First Division and knows exactly what it takes to come out on top, with that experience it was a no brainer for me to take this opportunity.

“Looking at the squad that is already announced we look really strong with a good mix of experience and youth. Personally I want to play as many games as possible and help push the club in the right direction which of course is promotion.”