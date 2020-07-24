This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City legend Yaya Toure is training with League Two side Leyton Orient

Toure last played for Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai in 2019.

By Press Association Friday 24 Jul 2020, 11:32 AM
45 minutes ago 851 Views 2 Comments
Yaya Toure reacts after his final appearance for City in 2018.
Image: Martin Rickett
Yaya Toure reacts after his final appearance for City in 2018.
Yaya Toure reacts after his final appearance for City in 2018.
Image: Martin Rickett

FORMER BARCELONA AND Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is training with Leyton Orient.

The Sky Bet League Two club returned to work on Monday and were joined by Toure, who last played for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai.

Toure won three Premier League titles during his eight seasons at Man City and is set to train with Orient for the next couple of weeks to improve his fitness, the PA news agency understands.

Last summer the 37-year-old had to deny rumours he had retired before he moved to China after a short spell with Olympiacos.

Toure helped Qingdao earn promotion to the Super League in October before he was sent off in his final game for the club.

Press Association

