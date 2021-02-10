BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Ex-Man City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure takes up first coaching role

The 37-year-old has joined the coaching staff at Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 8:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,677 Views 2 Comments
Yaya Toure [file photo].
Image: PA
Image: PA

YAYA TOURE HAS joined the coaching staff of Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder, 37, has recently been pursuing his coaching qualifications in England, spending time with QPR and Blackburn.

But his first official role takes him back to eastern Ukraine and a city where he spent time with the now defunct Metalurh Donetsk between 2003 and 2005.

“I started my professional career in Donetsk – now I am here to start my coaching path,” Toure said on the club’s website.

“Of course I know that Olimpik is not Metalurh, but I remember well how friendly and open the people of Donetsk were. I am very impressed by the local people.

“To be honest, even my agent was surprised when he found out I wanted to learn to coach in Ukraine, but I was firm in my decision.

“It is not so easy to find a place where (you) can calmly, without unnecessary pressure, study, and where you will be accepted as a friend.”

Toure will join the staff of head coach Igor Klimovsky and said he wanted to both learn and pass on his own experiences.

“I am confident I can be useful for the Olimpik players, as a professional and a friend,” he said. “To suggest something, share your knowledge and vision of football.”

Toure, who won three Premier League titles with City and LaLiga twice while at Barcelona, finished his playing career with a spell at Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese Super League, leaving the club in January last year.

