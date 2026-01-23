7 rising hurlers to watch out for in the 2026 season

1. Cathal O’Reilly (Tipperary – Holycross Ballycahill)

Captain and full-back on the Tipperary minor hurling side that claimed All-Ireland honours in 2024, O’Reilly jumped out as a defensive prospect to watch. He has maintained that progression since then, corner-back last year for the county’s triumphant U20 team, and named in that position tomorrow night in Liam Cahill’s first senior selection of the year.

He’s part of a strong Holycross-Ballycahill contingent that provide half of the starting Tipperary rearguard named to face Galway, O’Reilly joined by clubmates Joe Caesar and Bryan O’Mara.

*****

Kilkenny's Michael Brennan in action against Tipperary during the 2025 All-Ireland U20 final. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

2. Michael Brennan (Kilkenny – Erin’s Own)

After helping Kilkenny reach the All-Ireland U20 final last year, Brennan was among the new faces to emerge in the Walsh Cup. He started with five points against Laois and another three points to defeat Kildare in the Shield final.

The Erin’s Own forward racked up 1-30 in the 2025 U20 championship, including eight points in their Leinster final win over Dublin. A skilled free-taker, Brennan converted five frees in that game along with a ’65.

He added another eight frees in the All-Ireland final, and 0-11 in total, as Kilkenny fell short against Tipperary.

****

3. Hugh Flanagan (Limerick – Garryspillane)

A talented young attacker, Flanagan came off the bench in last weekend’s final against Waterford that saw Limerick scoop up pre-season honours in Munster. A Fresher student in UL, Flanagan struck 2-6 last October when his club Garryspillane won the Limerick premier intermediate title and climbed to the senior ranks.

Flanagan was on the fringes of the Limerick senior squad last year and may get more exposure this time as he attempts to gain experience in a competitive forward line.

*****

Aaron Niland during the 2023 All-Ireland minor final against Clare. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

4. Aaron Niland (Galway – Clarinbridge)

A younger brother of Evan Niland, Aaron was expected to make his senior bow for Galway last year. However, a serious hamstring injury curtailed his chances and has forced him to wait until 2026 to make an impression.

A star forward at U20 level, he recovered from that injury to feature for Galway in last year’s championship which ended at the Leinster semi-final stage against Dublin. He still has one year left at that grade. Niland also lined out for Presentation College, Athenry in the 2025 Croke Cup final. His 1-2 was not enough to prevent defeat to Thurles CBS.

Advertisement

He started Galway’s Walsh Cup with 1-2 from play in the semi-final against Offaly and has been named to start in their Division 1A opener against Tipperary on Saturday.

*****

5. Jack O’Neill (Clare – Clooney Quin)

O’Neill was brought in to start for Clare’s final round-robin game in Munster last year against Limerick, more sustained gametime may be on the cards this season. The attacker started in Clare’s two pre-season games against Munster, scoring 0-2 in both encounters against Limerick and Cork.

Featured for his club Clooney-Quin as they contested the Clare senior decider last year and grabbed 0-5 during the week from centre-forward as a star-studded UL team maintained their winning run in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Jack O'Neill in action in the Clare senior final last year. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

*****

6. Conor Groarke (Dublin – Cuala)

Groarke was noted for his strong display in the full-back line during Dublin’s Leinster U20 semi-final win over Galway last year. He started all of Dublin’s games during that provincial series, including their 4-12 to 0-17 win over then All-Ireland champions Offaly.

Dublin's Conor Groarke during the Walsh Cup. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Groarke is also a proficient footballer. He was part of the Cuala team who won their first-ever Dublin senior title in 2024 and finished the season as All-Ireland champions. He scored the last point of the All-Ireland final against Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán after coming on as a sub.

Groarke started the Walsh Cup final at midfield and scored a point from play as Galway won after a penalty shootout.

*****

Darragh O'Sullivan in action for Cork against Clare. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

7. Darragh O’Sullivan (Cork – Ballinhassig)

O’Sullivan emerged brightly in the Cork underage ranks, pocketing All-Ireland medals at minor level in 2021 and in the U20 grade in 2023. A corner-back full of pace and energy, he is a confident ball-player and lined out at centre-back as his club Ballinhassig jumped up to senior level with intermediate county success.

O’Sullivan played a central role in that club triumph and will look to use it as a springboard after being involved in the extended Cork senior squad last year. Started corner-back in the recent pre-season clash with Clare and has been in the number six position for MTU Cork team who are through to the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals.

Compiled by Sinéad Farrell and Fintan O’Toole

– Updated 1.38pm: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to Aaron Niland’s performance in the 2025 Harty Cup final; Niland played in the 2025 Croke Cup final.