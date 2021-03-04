BE PART OF THE TEAM

Young out-half Ben Healy among eight new Munster contract extensions

The talented 21-year-old from Tipperary had been the subject of an approach from Glasgow Warriors.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 6:18 PM
43 minutes ago 2,659 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5372370
Munster out-half Ben Healy.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

BEN HEALY HAS committed his short-term future to Munster by signing a new one-year contract.

The 21-year-old out-half from Tipperary, who had been the subject of an approach from Glasgow Warriors, is one of five Munster academy players advancing to senior deals for the 2021-22 season.

Joining Healy in making the step-up for the same duration are Jake Flannery, Sean French and James French, while there’s a two-year deal for John Hodnett.

Two-year contract extensions have also been announced for Mike Haley, Gavin Coombes and Neil Cronin, which will keep them with the southern province until at least June 2023.

It follows today’s confirmation that captain Peter O’Mahony has been rewarded with a two-year central contract renewal by the IRFU.

“Off the back of the great news about Peter’s IRFU contract this morning, it’s a further boost for the province that we can add these latest names to the squad roster for next season,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

“Securing the continued services of quality players such as Mike, Gavin and Neil allows us to focus on our future planning and objectives for this group. They are an exciting dynamic trio who add huge value to the squad.

“In terms of the younger lads, it’s always great seeing the next generation of players stepping up and reaching their potential, and it’s credit to the work that’s carried out in clubs and schools that helped them to get to this point.”

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat deteriorating player-referee relationships, perception vs reality with Ireland, initiation songs, a potential ‘home’ Lions tour, and this weekend’s interpros:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Paul Dollery
