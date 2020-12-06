BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 6 December 2020
Crystal Palace run riot with Benteke and Zaha at the double

West Bromwich Albion’s prospects were hindered by the first-half dismissal of Matheus Pereira.

By AFP Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 2:48 PM
Christian Benteke is congratulated by James McArthur after scoring Crystal Palace's third goal.
Image: Rui Vieira
Image: Rui Vieira

WILFRIED ZAHA AND Christian Benteke both scored twice as Crystal Palace made West Bromwich Albion pay for Matheus Pereira’s first-half red card in a 5-1 rout at the Hawthorns.

The Eagles had struggled for goals in recent weeks, but with Zaha restored after missing defeats to Burnley and Newcastle United due to coronavirus, Palace were a team transformed as they moved to 11th and within three points of the top four.

At the other end of the table, the margin of defeat sees West Brom sink behind Burnley to second bottom.

Zaha made an instant impact as Palace took the lead after eight minutes when his low cross was turned into his own net by Darnell Furlong. Furlong made amends on the half-hour mark when his cross was swept home by Conor Gallagher.

But just four minutes later the game swung decisively in the visitors’ favour when Pereira was sent off after kicking out at Patrick Van Aanholt.

Zaha restored Palace’s lead 10 minutes into the second half when he brilliantly curled in from 16 yards.

Four minutes later Benteke marked his return to the starting line-up with a first goal since July by stooping to head home Van Aanholt’s cross.

Zaha made it 4-1 after 68 minutes when he stabbed in following Eberechi Eze’s strong run into the box, and Benteke rounded off the scoring in style by turning his marker and powering home a left-footed drive from just inside the penalty area eight minutes from time.

© – AFP, 2020

