Crunch time for Connacht as they chase first Pro14 play-off since 2016

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend says that he is satisfied that the province are still in control of their own fate with three regular-season Pro14 games remaining.

The western province are in Italy today to face Zebre in a crucial Conference A fixture [KO 5.30pm, TG4/eir Sport] in their pursuit of a top-three finish and a place in the end-of-season play-offs for the first time since they won the title in 2016.

Currently sitting in third place in Conference A, Connacht know this round 19 encounter is a must-win tie ahead of next weekend’s showdown with Cardiff Blues and their final game against Munster.

Having rested key players for last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Sale Sharks, all of the province’s focus is now on Pro14 matters, with the pressure on to complete the job after an encouraging first campaign under Friend.

It might seem like a tough task, but Connacht are confident that they have the talents to finish the season with three wins on the bounce.

“We said all along that we want to be in the knockout stages of the Pro14 and with three games to go, our destiny is still in our own hands,” Friend says.

“If we keep winning we will be in that play-off spot so that is our sole focus away to Zebre on Saturday.”

In preparation for this critical encounter in Parma, Friend gave his extended squad a chance to impress in Europe last weekend, but after a timid showing in defeat to Sale, only Darragh Leader, Jack Carty, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Gavin Thornbury start again this weekend.

“We are fully aware of the dangers that Zebre can present, particularly when they are at home,” Friend continued, after Connacht have lost on their last two visits to Parma.

“There are a number of our boys who were not involved in Europe last weekend, so they are coming back in fresh after that break and that brings more energy to the group.”

An arm injury forced Connacht’s most recent Irish international, Carty, off during the Sale game last weekend, but he is back into the side once more, where he lines up alongside Caolin Blade at half-back. Kieran Marmion is held in reserve.

Without the rested Bundee Aki and Quinn Roux, fellow Ireland squad members Tom Farrell and Ultan Dillane are recalled along with nine others, while Robertson-McCoy starts again with his rival Finlay Bealham on the treatment table.

“I think the pressure is on us on the moment and the focus is purely on ourselves,” Nigel Carolan says. “That’s the way we’re going to approach it. Does it help? We’re not going to take the foot off the pedal this Saturday.

“We know the game plan is going to be very direct. We can’t afford to play loose against Zebre, because that will gift them opportunities and they are a very dangerous team who will take those opportunities. That’s what happened to us in the past. Historically, Connacht don’t have a good record over there.

“Our game is going to be very focused, very direct, one that we know we can implement and punish them and that’s where our focus is at the moment. If Munster can do us a favour on Friday night it’s going to help, but we know we have a job to do on Saturday. And we’re not looking beyond Saturday at this stage.”

Whatever the result today, Connacht will need to produce big performances against Cardiff and Munster in their remaining games to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals, but Carolan is keen for them to deliver a good display tonight.

He admitted Zebre’s form against Munster last time out has caught their eye.

“Of course it’s a worry and that’s why we got to just trust in how we play; trust our defensive system, trust our attacking system and keep it simple, we’re a very effective side,” the Connacht coach added.

“Zebre could have been 20 points up against Munster and you can’t afford to disrespect a team like Zebre, especially at home, when we don’t have a good record over there. We’ve got to do the simple things well and that’s what we’re focused on at the moment.”

Zebre:

15. Edoardo Padovani

14. Mattia Bellini

13. Giulio Bisegni

12. Tommaso Boni

11. James Elliott

10. Francois Brummer

9. Joshua Renton

1. Renato Giammarioli

2. Maxime Mbandà

3. Jimmy Tuivaiti

4. George Biagi (captain)

5. David Sisi

6. Marco Ciccioli

7. Oliviero Fabiani

8. Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements:

16. Massimo Ceciliani

17. Daniele Rimpelli

18. Giosué Zilocchi

19. Leonard Krumov

20. James Brown

21. Guglielmo Palazzani

22. Nicolas De Battista

23. Gabriele Di Giulio.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Darragh Leader

13. Tom Farrell

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (captain).

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conan O’Donnell

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Robin Copeland

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Tom Daly

23. Cian Kelleher.

Referee: Ben Blain [Scotland].

