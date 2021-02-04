BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 4 February 2021
Advertisement

Zion Williamson and New Orleans Pelicans pummel Phoenix Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the year as the Milwaukee Bucks outclassed the Indian Pacers.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 8:14 AM
27 minutes ago 242 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5344762
Zion Williamson was crucial for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns.
Image: Derick Hingle/AP
Zion Williamson was crucial for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns.
Zion Williamson was crucial for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns.
Image: Derick Hingle/AP

ZION WILLIAMSON HAD his 33rd game scoring at least 20 points as his New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-101.

The former number one draft pick scored 28 points, while the Suns struggled with shooting and turnovers all night in an uneven performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the year – 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists – as his Milwaukee Bucks were 130-110 winners over the Indiana Pacers.

Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks could not overcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and fell 122-116, the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-99 while the Washington Wizards snuck home 103-100 against the Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their dominance of the league’s eastern conference, with Joel Embiid collecting 34 points and 11 rebounds en route to a 118-111 win that stretched Philadelphia’s record to 14 consecutive victories against the Charlotte Hornets.

The San Antonio Spurs outscored the Minnesota Timberwolves by 14 points in the final quarter to emerge 111-108 victors, as the injury-hit Boston Celtics went down 116-111 to the Sacramento Kings despite Boston’s Jayson Tatum contributing 27 points and 10 assists.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Julius Randle scored 27 points as his New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 107-103, while the Houston Rockets had their six-game winning streak ended in a 104-87 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie