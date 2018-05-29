Looking for the ultimate upper body home workout? Try these 4 push-up exercises

THIS WEEK WEâ€™RE going to focus on building your chest and back muscles with just four exercises.

Theyâ€™re to be performed one after another with a two-minute rest between three sets.

Once again, 16 minutes and you are done. So, itâ€™s four minutes on â€“ two minutes off â€“ four minutes on â€“ two minutes off â€“ four minutes on.

1. Spiderman push-up (60 seconds)

Starting from a push-up position with your arms extended and positioned directly above your shoulders.

Now, lower yourself towards the floor by flexing your elbows to 90 degrees.

As you do this, flex your right knee at the same time, bringing it as close as possible to your right elbow and return to the starting position.

Repeat with your left leg and do 10 either side.

Keep a straight line through your knees, hips and shoulder and resist the temptation to let your lower back/hips sag.

Inhale on the way down and exhale on the way up.

2. Wide-arm push-up (60 seconds)

Back into push-up position but this time widen the position of your hands until theyâ€™re a little bit outside an exercise mat.

Again, inhale as you lower your chest to the floor and exhale as you come up, keeping those hips solid.

The wide-arm push up mainly works your chest (pectoralis) and front shoulders (deltoids) with your triceps assisting.

3. Diamond push-ups (60 seconds)

Diamond push-ups are so called because in the starting position your hands will be in contact at the thumbs and the forefinger, creating a shape in the same of a diamond.

They are the opposite to wide-arm push ups and primarily target your triceps and your chest and shoulder muscles second.

Theyâ€™re more challenging than wide push-ups but do as many as you can, keeping those triceps tucked right into your rib cage.

4. One-legged push-ups (60 seconds)

Drop to the floor again and bring your arms slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. This is your starting position.

Now, slowly lower your chest to the floor and raise one leg when youâ€™re at your lowest point.

Return to the starting position, exhaling as you come up.

Repeat the movement with the opposite leg.

