Aborah and Héry's brawl bans reduced following successful Waterford appeal

Seeing red: FAI handed down multiple bans in the wake of Waterford-Cork row.

Seeing red: FAI handed down multiple bans in the wake of Waterford-Cork row.

TWO WATERFORD PLAYERS banned for their part in an on-field bust-up have seen their hefty suspensions reduced on appeal.

Stanley Aborah and Bastien Héry were banned for six and four games respectively following a row towards the end of their Munster derby victory over Cork City.

The Blues took their case to the FAI Independent Appeals Committee and confirmed this evening that Aborah’s ban has been cut from six games to four, while Héry’s has been reduced from four games to three.

Héry will now serve the final game of his suspension when Waterford host bottom of the table Bray Wanderers on Friday evening, and will be available on Monday when Cork City return to the RSC in the second round of the EA Sports Cup.

Aborah will be eligible to return to action next Friday, 27 April, when Alan Reynolds’ side host Sligo Rovers.

Waterford will also be without Gavan Holohan and Sander Puri for tomorrow’s game against Bray as the pair serve bans following their red cards against St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!