Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Shamrock Rovers re-sign Alan Mannus as his contract expires in Scotland

The Northern Ireland international will be 36 when he is eligible to play for the Hoops on 1 July.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 9:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,906 Views 7 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

NORTHERN IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Alan Mannus will return to Shamrock Rovers for a second spell next month with his St Johnstone contract set to expire.

The 35-year-old has played in the SPL since leaving Shamrock Rovers in 2011 after two successful seasons that included an Airtricity League title and a Setanta Cup win.

Rovers say Mannus will join their squad in four weeks, but he will not be permitted to play until 1 July when the summer transfer window is open.

The goalkeeper, who will be 36 by the time he plays for the Hoops, was a member of Michael O’Neill’s Euro 2016 squad, one of three stoppers alongside Roy Carroll and Michael McGovern. His last appearance for Rovers was a Champions League qualifier away in Flora Tallinn.

“We have been aware that Alan was considering his future for quite a while now,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

“I would like to thank our Sporting Director Stephen McPhail and the Board of Shamrock Rovers for the work and effort made over the past few months in securing Alan’s signature. Alan is a huge addition to the squad and his signing further illustrates the work going on behind the scenes to ensure that we continue to build as a squad.“

Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream – reports

Young Irish defender forced to retire just eight months after captaining Hull City

Sean Farrell
