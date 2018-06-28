This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Amir Khan follows up 39-second KO in comeback fight by announcing next bout

The British welterweight will face Colombian-Canadian Samuel Vargas at Arena Birmingham in September.

By Ben Blake Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 12:50 PM
Khan after his win over Phil Lo Greco.
Image: Peter Byrne
Khan after his win over Phil Lo Greco.
Image: Peter Byrne

FORMER UNIFIED WORLD champion Amir Khan will continue his comeback with a fight in Birmingham on 8 September.

The 31-year-old stepped back into the ring for the first time in two years back in April, when he knocked out Canadian Phil Lo Greco in just 39 seconds.

Khan hopes to earn a fight with some of the top names in the welterweight division, but first he has been pencilled in to take on Canadian-Colombian Samuel Vargas at Arena Birmingham.

Vargas is ranked number 10 by the WBA with a record of 29 wins (14 by KO), three losses and two draws.

The most recent defeats have come to Danny Garcia (November 2016) and Errol Spence Jr (April 2015), but the 29-year-old drew his last bout with Mauro Maximiliano Godoy earlier this month.

“One of my aims this year was to be as active as possible, so I’m very happy to get back in the ring again so soon against Samuel Vargas,” Khan told Sky Sports, who will show the fight live.

Vargas is a tough and well-schooled fighter, who has shared the ring with some top welterweights including Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr.

“I have to get past Vargas before looking at the biggest challenges going forward. I’m not going to be taking Vargas lightly because I know he will be coming with everything on 8 September.

“I hope to give the fans in Birmingham the same excitement and fireworks as my last fight. It will be one not to miss!”

