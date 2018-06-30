This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Despite kicking 18 wides, Armagh bag whirlwind 1-4 in stoppage-time to stun Clare

The Banner looked to be in the draw for round 4 when they led by four points after 67 minutes.

By Orla Bannon Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 5:43 PM
36 minutes ago 2,536 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4101487
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Armagh 2-16

Clare 1-15

Orla Bannon reports from the Athletic Grounds

ARMAGH CERTAINLY LIVED by the ‘it’s not how you start, it’s how finish’ mantra in the Athletic Grounds with a fantastic flurry of injury-time scores to stun Clare in the Athletic Gounds.

Kieran McGeeney’s side survived kicking 18 wides, and found some late inspiration to book a place in Monday’s All-Ireland SFC fourth round qualifier draw, with a whirlwind 1-4 in stoppage time.

Clare looked to be heading through when David Tubridy followed up his own saved penalty to tap the rebound into the net to put the visitors four points ahead after 67 minutes.

They still led by three as the game approached the 70th minute, with Armagh’s 18 wides looking like the statistic that would finish their back-door run.

However some incredible leadership by Rory Grugan and a match-winning haul of 1-2 from the Armagh subs turned this game on its head right at the death.

McElroy’s goal levelled it at the start of six minutes of stoppage time and there a furious flurry of points from Grugan, subs Gavin McParland and Ross McQuillan followed by Aidan Forker put the gloss on an incredible afternoon for Armagh, who are now just one game away from equalling last year’s progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Niall Rowland and Cathal O'Connor Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Orchard skipper Grugan had a huge role in the turnaround with three of his six points from play coming in the last 10 minutes in sweltering conditions in the Athletic Grounds.

Clare led 0-9 to 0-7 at half time and dominated the third quarter, opening the gap up to five points as the game approached the all-important final quarter.

That’s when things got interesting with Andrew Murnin’s smart finish on the turn starting the first Armagh revival. That left them a point behind but Clare thought they’d weathered the storm with Turbidy’s goal.

A high challenge by Armagh sub Ryan Owens on Courtney gave Clare a penalty and while Blaine Hughes saved the shot, Tubridy followed up the rebound and tapped it home.

But there was still time for one more twist, with McElroy’s goal igniting Armagh’s furious finish to book their place in the last 12 of the All-Ireland series.

Scorers for Armagh: Rory Grugan 0-6 (2f), Andrew Murnin 1-1, Niall Grimley 0-4 (4f), Joe McElroy 1-0, Ryan McShane 0-1, Andrew Murnin 0-1, Aidan Forker 0-1, Ross McQuillan 0-1, Gavin McParland 0-1

Scorers for Clare: David Tubridy 1-3, Eoin Cleary 0-3 (1f), Jamie Malone 0-3, Eimhin Courtney 0-2, Pearse Lillis 0-2, Keelan Sexton 0-1, Cathal O’Connor 0-1

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes

2. Patrick Burns
3. Aaron McKay
4. Gregory McCabe

5. Mark Shields
6. Brendan Donaghy
9. Connaire Mackin

8. Charlie Vernon
15. Stephen Sheridan

13. Ryan McShane
12. Niall Grimley
11. Jemar Hall

10. Rory Grugan
14. Andrew Murnin
7. Aidan Forker

Subs:

19. Niall Rowland for Mackin (HT)
26. Ryan Owens for McKay (42)
25 Ross McQuillan for Hall (50)
18. Joe McElroy for Sheridan (55)
Gavin McParland for McShane (65)
20. Jason Duffy for Shields (70, BC)

Clare

1. Robert Eyres

6. Aaron Fitzgerald
3. Cillian Brennan
2. Gordon Kelly

5. Cian O’Dea
7. Pearse Killis
4. Eoghan Collins

8. Gary Brennan
9. Cathal O’Connor

10. Ciaran Malone
14. Keelan Sexton
12. Jamie Malone

13. Eimhin Courtney
11. Eoin Cleary
15. David Tubridy

Subs:

21. Kevin Harnett for Collins (HT)
16. Killian Roche for Eyres (50)
24. Conal O hAinifein for O’Dea (57, BC)
22. Gearoid O’Brien for Fitzgerald (63)
18. Gavin Cooney for Sexton (65)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Analysis: Clare’s brilliant Conlon-O’Donnell partnership and how they can win the Munster title

Antrim see off Kildare in divisive play-off to secure second-tier status

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Bannon
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
HURLING
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
ENGLAND
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Colombia coach wary of confident England in last 16
Here are the times and dates for the 8 last-16 World Cup ties
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
‘I was at rock bottom and a friend got me a job in a supermarket. I got the call to say that I failed the drugs test’
Dramatic 92nd-minute winner sees Dundalk leapfrog Cork into top spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie