Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Harsh lesson for Ireland's Rice, as Arsenal secure late victory

A breakdown in communication between the Irish international and Joe Hart led to the Gunners’ all-important second goal.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 3:32 PM
9 minutes ago 592 Views 1 Comment
Image: Mark Kerton
Image: Mark Kerton

ARSENAL BEAT WEST Ham 4-1 in the Premier League today, as departing Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was given reason to cheer.

Nacho Monrealâ€™s opener was cancelled out by Marko Arnautovic just after the hour mark.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw, before Arsenal ran riot in the final 10 minutes.

A breakdown in communication between Irish international Declan Rice and Joe Hart led to Aaron Ramsey scoring the Gunnersâ€™ all-important second goal, with the former failing to deal with the Wales internationalâ€™s goal-bound cross.

A double fromÂ Alexandre Lacazette then put the icing on the cake for the North London side in the dying stages.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

