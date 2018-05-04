  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm very sad to leave the club with that exit. Very disappointed, very frustrated'

Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal without his fairytale farewell.

By The42 Team Friday 4 May 2018, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 2,367 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3993903
Europa League heartbreak: Arsene Wenger.
Europa League heartbreak: Arsene Wenger.
Europa League heartbreak: Arsene Wenger.

ARSENE WENGER WILL leave Arsenal as a “very sad” man at the end of the season after he was unable to guide the club into the Europa League final in his last campaign at the helm.

Wenger announced his decision to depart in April, after being in the job for nearly 22 years and presiding over three Premier League title wins and seven FA Cup triumphs.

His imminent exit was seen as an extra incentive for the players to secure a Europa League crown to send the 68-year-old off on a high.

But, after drawing 1-1 at home with 10-man Atletico Madrid, Arsenal lost 1-0 in Spain on Thursday as familiar foe Diego Costa scored the decisive goal.

And Wenger acknowledged it is a sad ending for him, with his last game at Arsenal set to be against Huddersfield Town rather than in a European final.

“It’s very sad, very, very, very sad,” said Wenger. “I’m very sad to leave the club with that exit.

“It takes some time to recover from that, after I will see what I do with myself in the future. I have no plans at the moment.

“I am like the team; very sad and very disappointed, even very frustrated, as well, because when you go out of a competition and you had the performances in the 180 minutes that we had, it is very difficult to take.

“We missed something in the final third. You look at the number of chances we created in the two games, the least you can say is we can be very frustrated.

“Congratulations to Atletico and good luck in the final. The winner of tonight’s game is the clear favourite to win the competition.

“Overall they are a clever side who defend very well. [Diego] Godin tonight saved five, six balls on crosses, absolutely, in amazing positions. They have great defenders.”

Atletico will meet Marseille in Lyon on May 16.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Living on your own in a foreign country isn’t easy but it teaches you a lot about yourself’

After a perfect record in qualification, Ireland begin U17 Euros against the Belgians

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'I'm very sad to leave the club with that exit. Very disappointed, very frustrated'
'I'm very sad to leave the club with that exit. Very disappointed, very frustrated'
Liverpool fans praised by club and police for 'exemplary' behaviour in Rome
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
LIVERPOOL
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
46 and counting: Liverpool break Champions League record on goal-mad night in Rome
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly
'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'
REAL MADRID
We will be on fire â Klopp warns Real Madrid
We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie