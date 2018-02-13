  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Former UK youth football coach Barry Bennell found guilty of child abuse

Bennell was convicted at Liverpool crown court on 36 counts of abuse between 1979 and 1990.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 4:57 PM
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

FORMER UK YOUTH football coach Barry Bennell was found guilty of multiple counts of child sexual abuse on Tuesday in an investigation that triggered hundreds of revelations about similar cases and rocked English football.

Bennell, 64, a former coach at Crewe Alexandra who was also associated with Manchester City, is being tried on 48 counts of abuse between 1979 and 1990.

New revelations in 2016 about Bennell, who had previously received three prison sentences for similar offences, prompted more than 350 calls to a special emergency line set up by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke said at the time there were  ”moral consequences of failing to deal with some of these issues in the past” and ordered an inquiry into the handling of abuse cases.

The jury on Tuesday delivered partial verdicts and will resume deliberations on Wednesday.

They found Bennell guilty on two charges of indecently assaulting one young boy between 1979 and 1982.

He was convicted of three counts of indecent assault and two counts of buggery against a second complainant.

Bennell was also found guilty of four counts of indecent assault against a third complainant.

Bennell appeared at Liverpool Crown Court in northwest England via videolink due to illness.

– © AFP 2018

Hull City’s Mason forced to retire a year after fracturing skull in Premier League game against Chelsea

‘England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs’

