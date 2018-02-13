  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'

18-year-old Justin Kluivert continues to impress for Ajax and would be interested in a move abroad.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 10:55 AM
1 hour ago 3,418 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3849425
Teenage starlet Justin Kluivert has caught the eye playing for Ajax.
Teenage starlet Justin Kluivert has caught the eye playing for Ajax.
Teenage starlet Justin Kluivert has caught the eye playing for Ajax.

JUSTIN KLUIVERT HAS admitted he hopes to play for one of the Premier League’s top teams, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are also of appeal to the young striker.

The 18-year-old has impressed for the Amsterdam side since since returning from a brief spell out of the starting XI this season, scoring six goals and setting up four in the Eredivisie.

Manchester United have been reported to have an interest in the winger and although he aims to stay in his homeland for a while, he admits he would consider a move to some of the top sides in England.

“If you get a nice offer, you never know,” he told Helden.

“England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs where I can see myself playing in a few years.”

And Kluivert, son of legendary Barcelona striker Patrick, is also not ruling out a move to Spain. He added: “Everywhere I go abroad they know my father, he often asked: ‘Come to Barcelona, I’ll give a tour of Camp Nou’.

“I really wanted to go to Barcelona instead of Real Madrid. Barcelona is in my heart, but who am I to say no to Real Madrid?”

Kluivert’s contract expires in June 2019 and talks have begun over a new deal with the capital club, but director of football Overmars says they have had to deal with approaches for him and a few of his highly-rated team-mates.

“I am discussing his contract with his agent Mino Raiola and I still have good hope that we will reach an agreement,” Overmars told De Telegraaf.

“There is a lot of interest for a lot of the boys. Clubs have reported for Hakim Ziyech, Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt, David Neres and Justin Kluivert.

“Last year we showed what we can do in the Europa League, we’d prefer to experience another season like that and if we keep our current selection together, there is a good basis.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Hazard on the double as pressure on Conte eases with Chelsea back to winning ways>

‘It was a blow to lose Daniel on his first run… we need to get him back’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'I left the training ground crying... It's only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had'
FRANCE
A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far
A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
IRELAND
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
SIX NATIONS
England will test their scrum against 'biggest, ugliest, strongest' Georgian pack in training this week
England will test their scrum against 'biggest, ugliest, strongest' Georgian pack in training this week
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie