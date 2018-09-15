Victories for Blackrock and Midleton as they book Cork senior hurling semi-final spots

Blackrock's Niall Cashman and Midleton's Conor Lehane both ended up on the winning side.

Blackrock's Niall Cashman and Midleton's Conor Lehane both ended up on the winning side.

LAST YEAR’S FINALISTS Blackrock will take on 2013 champions Midleton in the semi-final of this year’s Cork senior hurling championship after both prevailed in their quarter-final ties this afternoon.

In a double-header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Blackrock first saw off St Finbarr’s by 1-20 to 1-11 before Midleton then defeated Newtownshandrum in a tight encounter, 1-19 to 2-15.

Blackrock are only a game away from a second successive final appearance after they had nine points to spare over city rivals St Finbarr’s. They were in front 0-10 to 1-5 at the break with Michael O’Halloran shooting 0-4 and Kevin O’Keeffe contributing 0-3 in the opening half but a goal from Cork U21 Conor Cahalane before the interval gave St Finbarr’s some hope.

The third quarter was a pivotal period with Blackrock outscoring their opponents by 1-6 to 0-3, the goal arriving courtesy of Tadhg Deasy in the 45th minute. They protected that position to the end with O’Halloran finishing up with 0-8 and O’Keeffe posting an overall tally of 0-5.

They will now meet Midleton at the semi-final on the weekend of 29-30 September after the East Cork club booked a place in the last four for the third time in four years. They will be aiming to reach the decider for the first time since they won the title in 2013 but they had to endure an anxious finale before triumphing today.

Four points up with five minutes of normal time remaining, 1-17 to 1-13, Midleton looked to be in control before a Donagh Stack goal ignited Newtownshandrum’s belief and when Jamie Coughlan pointed, they had crept in front 2-15 to 1-17.

A Conor Lehane free in injury-time drew Midleton level before Cormac Beausang proved their hero as he popped up with the match winning point. Midleton trailed 1-8 to 0-8 at half-time with Cork senior Tim O’Mahony netting for Newtownshandrum. Lehane (0-4) and Luke O’Farrell (0-3) shone in the scoring stakes for Midleton.

Newtownshandrum were in front 1-11 to 0-11 by the 41st minute before 1-3 without reply propelled Midleton in front as Beausang grabbed the goal. Another scoring intervention from the same player would ultimately prove crucial in settling the game.

Fulltime from Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the @OfficalCorkGAA Senior Hurling Championship 1/4 Final Midleton 1-19 v Newtownshandrum 2-15, great win lads, semi final in 2 weeks v Blackrock @midleton_LGFA @MidletonCamogie — Midleton GAA (@MidletonGaa) September 15, 2018 Source: Midleton GAA /Twitter

The remaining semi-final spots are on offer tomorrow with 2014 champions Sarsfields aiming to knock out UCC for the second year in succession while title holders Imokilly meet Newcestown.

Cork senior hurling quarter-finals

Results

Blackrock 1-20 St Finbarr’s 1-11

Midleton 1-19 Newtownshandrum 2-15

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Sarsfields v UCC, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.30pm

Imokilly v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4.15pm

