Tuesday 5 June, 2018
Brazil midfielder quiet amid reports of €50 million Man United move

Fred is giving no clues to his future ahead of a rumoured switch to Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Jun 2018, 11:27 PM
48 minutes ago 2,574 Views 2 Comments
Fred (file pic).
Fred (file pic).
Fred (file pic).

Updated at 23.37

BRAZIL INTERNATIONAL FRED says he will have to speak to his agents about reports he is on the verge of signing for Manchester United.

The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder helped Tite’s side to a 2-0 win over Croatia in a World Cup warm-up at Anfield on Sunday.

Fred is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Manchester United ahead of completing a €50 million move to Old Trafford.

But the midfielder was evasive when asked about his future in the wake of the Croatia victory.

“I’ll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it,” said Fred. “I want to focus only on the team.

“It’s a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from outside.”

Pressed further on his future, Fred added: ”I’m going to talk to the people, meet my friends.

“I still do not know where I’m going.”

While the 25-year-old is reluctant to speculate on when he could end up at Old Trafford, his national team coach is eager to see a deal done quickly.

Tite told reporters: “When there are negotiations involving a player, which is inevitable, the player will come to us and our guideline is solve it as quick as possible, so you can be fully focused with the national team.”

Brazil play Austria in their final World Cup preparation match before their Russia 2018 opener against Switzerland on 17 June.

UCD remain top after Drogheda held by Shels>

Watch: Bournemouth star scores late equaliser as Netherlands draw with Italy>

