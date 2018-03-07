  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final

There could be five Premier League clubs in the last eight, with Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United potentially joining the Reds.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 2:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,369 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3890178
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.
Image: Shaun Botterill
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.
Image: Shaun Botterill

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER EMRE Can would prefer to avoid playing an English club in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s men cruised through the last 16, drawing 0-0 with Porto on Tuesday to complete a 5-0 aggregate success.

There could be five English clubs in the last eight, with Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United potentially joining Liverpool.

While Can is unfazed by his team’s next opponents, he would like to avoid facing a fellow Premier League club.

“I think you are wrong if you play a Champions League game and you don’t find motivation,” he said.

“I think it was OK, we did our job and we are through the round. I prefer to not play an English team, but I don’t care who.”

Overcoming Porto saw Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2008-09.

Defender Dejan Lovren feels his side are in good enough form to reach the decider.

“The goal is step by step. Let’s see who we will get in the quarter-finals,” the Croatian said.

“I don’t like to talk about the future but if we continue like that in this form, we can see ourselves in the final.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Where did it go wrong for PSG in the Champions League?>

Watt’s my name? Ex-Arsenal player gets red card rescinded after ref’s blunder>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?
Watt's my name? Ex-Arsenal player gets red card rescinded after ref's blunder
FOOTBALL
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
IRELAND
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
New blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease developed by Irish researchers
SCOTLAND
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie