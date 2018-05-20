Ex-England star and Neville's assistant set to manage first-ever United women's side

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN Casey Stoney is set to become the manager of the first-ever Manchester United professional women’s team.

The 36-year-old — who’s currently acting as Phil Neville’s assistant in the England set-up — won 130 caps with the Lionesses and led the Great Britain team at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Stoney hung up her boots earlier this year after a stellar career in which she plied her trade with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, before becoming assistant manager to Neville and the England side.

The defender also briefly served as Chelsea’s player-manager in 2009 and was awarded an MBE in 2015.

In March, United submitted an application to the English Football Association with hopes that they would be granted to start their own professional women’s team.

If approved, they’ll enter the second tier of the Women’s Super League and hope to do so for the 2018/19 season.

They’ll learn their fate next Sunday as the restructure of the WSL is announced, but it’s been widely tipped that they will be approved.

The Daily Mail reports that it’s likely that Stoney will be given a two-year contract as she steps down from her current role with England to concentrate on the Red Devils.

