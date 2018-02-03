  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No excuses from Brendan Rodgers as Celtic slump to league defeat at Kilmarnock

“We can blame injuries and look at the pitch but the bottom line was we weren’t so good today,” said Brendan Rodgers.

By AFP Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 5:03 PM
6 hours ago 4,433 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3832274
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers leads his players off the Rugby Park pitch.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers leads his players off the Rugby Park pitch.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers leads his players off the Rugby Park pitch.
Image: Jeff Holmes

CELTIC SLUMPED TO their second league defeat of the season as Youssouf Mulumbu’s strike secured Kilmarnock a shock 1-0 win over the reigning Scottish champions at Rugby Park today.

The Congolese midfielder struck in the 70th minute to help the home side end a 16-game winless run against the Glasgow giants, whose only previous domestic defeat under Brendan Rodgers came in December against Hearts.

It is Kilmarnock’s first win over the Hoops since October 2012 and comes just a month after they recorded a 2-1 win over Celtic’s Old Firm rivals Rangers at the same venue.

The Hoops were 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership at this stage last season but Aberdeen could reduce their 11-point lead at the top of the table if they avoid defeat to Hamilton Academical at Pittodrie later.

“Defensively we were a bit passive at times and then with the ball, with so much talent on the field, we didn’t create a great deal either,” said a disappointed Rodgers.

“We can blame injuries and look at the pitch but the bottom line was we weren’t so good today.”

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was delighted to see his side record their fifth successive home victory.

“It was a great performance from the team. Everybody made their contribution,” said the former West Bromwich Albion manager.

“I said we would have to play almost a perfect game and I think we managed to achieve that.”

© AFP 2018

Realistic Klopp claims top-four would be success for Liverpool

‘Coutinho isn’t worth €160m’ – Barcelona overpaid for Liverpool star, says Carragher

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie