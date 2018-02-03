No excuses from Brendan Rodgers as Celtic slump to league defeat at Kilmarnock

CELTIC SLUMPED TO their second league defeat of the season as Youssouf Mulumbu’s strike secured Kilmarnock a shock 1-0 win over the reigning Scottish champions at Rugby Park today.

The Congolese midfielder struck in the 70th minute to help the home side end a 16-game winless run against the Glasgow giants, whose only previous domestic defeat under Brendan Rodgers came in December against Hearts.

It is Kilmarnock’s first win over the Hoops since October 2012 and comes just a month after they recorded a 2-1 win over Celtic’s Old Firm rivals Rangers at the same venue.

The Hoops were 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership at this stage last season but Aberdeen could reduce their 11-point lead at the top of the table if they avoid defeat to Hamilton Academical at Pittodrie later.

“Defensively we were a bit passive at times and then with the ball, with so much talent on the field, we didn’t create a great deal either,” said a disappointed Rodgers.

“We can blame injuries and look at the pitch but the bottom line was we weren’t so good today.”

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was delighted to see his side record their fifth successive home victory.

“It was a great performance from the team. Everybody made their contribution,” said the former West Bromwich Albion manager.

“I said we would have to play almost a perfect game and I think we managed to achieve that.”

